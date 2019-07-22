TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A heat wave spreading across much of the country is so oppressive that the Braintree Police Department in Massachusetts is asking people to hold off on criminal activity until it’s over.
“Due to the extreme heat, we are asking anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday,” Braintree police wrote. “Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next-level henchmen status, and also very dangerous.”
“It is straight up hot as soccer balls out there,” the tongue-in-cheek post continued.
But the heat is no laughing matter.
More than half of the country saw temperatures above 90 degrees over the weekend, with heat indexes making it feel as hot as 115 degrees. At least six deaths were blamed on the excessive heat.
- Police department asks people to hold off on criminal activity due to ‘extreme heat’
- NC bees are dying. Would a consumer ban on a pesticide help?
- A Virginia family’s search for a sibling leads to a bittersweet end
- ‘Got the Spider!’ joke on demolished house circulates online
- VIDEO: Man climbs 19-story building on fire to save his mother
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now