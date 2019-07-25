Breaking News
SBI agents injured in Sampson County explosion

Police: Texas man steals ambulance, goes to KFC then parks it at psychiatric hospital

Check This Out

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (CNN Newsource) – All he wanted was some KFC and a smoke.

So he grabbed an ambulance and hit the road.

Seriously.

The evidence is clearly visible inside the vehicle — you can see he also snagged some Doritos during his joy ride.

Police said they received a call early Thursday morning for a man who had stolen an ambulance. The vehicle was sitting outside of a psychiatric hospital where he used to be a patient. The keys were in it, officials said, and the ambulance was running.

So, he hopped in, grabbed some ‘Finger-lickin’ good’ along with a couple other things and then headed for the gas station.

“I rolled up on him, opened the door, asked him why he had the ambulance,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lynwood Moreau explained. “He said he needed a ride. He backed out, put his hands behind him and I handcuffed him.”

Right now, the unidentified man is in jail, charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss