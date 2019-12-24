Police share holiday warning for drivers

FREETOWN, Mass. (KRON) – We don’t know which one we like better – the original or this updated version to “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.”

The Freetown Police Department – a local police department in southeastern Massachusetts – put their own creative spin onto a holiday classic that also doubled as a warning for drivers.

Reminder – Santa’s got eyes everywhere!

“He sees you when you’re speeding/He knows when you don’t brake/He knows if you’ve had a few/So don’t go over .08,” the sign reads.

Police captioned the photo, “Happy Holidays and Stay Safe!”

The Freetown Police Department posted the personalized sign on Christmas Eve and it has since been shared on Facebook nearly 2,000 times.

