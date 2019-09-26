Police Tesla runs out of battery during high-speed pursuit

FREMONT, Ca. (CNN) – A Tesla electric patrol car died at the worst possible time!

A spokeswoman says an officer was chasing a suspect connected to a crime in Santa Clara, CA when the 2014 Telsa model S-85 ran out of battery in the middle of a high-speed pursuit.

Other units took over the pursuit. But officers later called it because it was deemed unsafe. The suspect’s vehicle was later found abandoned.

A police spokeswoman says Tessa’s battery was at least half-full at the beginning of the shift, which is in line with general guidelines.

Police still say the incident didn’t change how they feel about the vehicle, which is being tested as part of a pilot program.

