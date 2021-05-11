Poll: Most millennials are interested in learning more about crypto

(WNCN) — With the rise of digital currency Bitcoin and blockchains such as Ethereum, a new poll shows that majority of millennials are interested in learning more about the world of cryptocurrencies.

According to the poll by Mastercard, about 77 percent of the more than 15,000 millennials surveyed across 18 countries say they are interested in learning more about cryptocurrencies.

Today consumers can buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency as a commodity or investment.

Consumers are also increasingly showing interest in being able to spend crypto assets for everyday purchases.

The poll also found that 75 percent of millennials agree they would use cryptocurrency if they understood it better.

With the rise of digital payments for everyday purchases, such as using Apple Pay or tapping your card at the cash register, many respondents in the poll say they plan to use cash much less going forward to make transactions.

“Contactless technology was the digital catalyst to explore new payment options because of its fast, secure, and touch-free experience,” Mastercard spokespersons say.

Between the first quarter of 2020 and the same period in 2021, more than 100 markets saw contactless as a share of total in-person transactions grow by at least 50 percent, according to research by Mastercard.

The pandemic has also changed the way people choose to make transactions. Nearly two-thirds of respondents (63 percent) agree they have tried a new payment method they would not have tried under normal circumstances.

“The pandemic has galvanized people to try flexible new payment options to get what they want when they want it.”

The poll took answers from 15,569 consumers in 18 countries and four regions worldwide. The research was conducted by The Harris Poll and Mastercard Global Foresights, Insights, and Analytics.