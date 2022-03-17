ATLANTA (WNCN) — A baby brand has taken a step to help cover messy diaper incidents by giving families who submit their “claims” gift cards to help freshen up the baby’s wardrobe.

Carter’s, Inc., the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel for babies and young children, introduced “Blowout Insurance,” the first-ever parent protection plan for diaper mishaps on Wednesday.

From a surprise overflow-on-the-go to an unexpected nap-time wakeup call, diaper blowouts are a parenting rite of passage. Carter’s ‘Blowout Insurance’ plan offers relief to parents and caregivers who submit their “claims” for Carter’s gift cards to use towards refreshing the baby’s wardrobe and replacing soiled clothing.

“As a father, I have experienced my fair share of diaper failures, but over the years, I’ve learned that the best way to get through it is to laugh it off,” said Jeff Jenkins, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing at Carter’s. “Carter’s understands parents more than anyone and diaper blowouts are one of the most common parenting milestones. With ‘Blowout Insurance,’ we hope to soften the blow and offer our customers an easy and rewarding way to replace their baby’s soiled clothes.”

Submit a claim by April 9

Beginning Wednesday and running through April 9, the first 2,000 families to submit their ‘Blowout Insurance’ claims will receive a $10 Carter’s gift card to use toward future purchases.

These “claims” can be submitted following these steps:

Head to www.carters.com/blowoutinsurance to submit your “claim”

Next, fill the fields and describe your messy moment

Carter’s “Oops adjusters” will process your “claim” and grant $10 gift cards via email

While diaper blowouts may stink, Carter’s ‘Blowout Insurance’ gives parents a dash of humor and rewards when faced with this messy milestone.