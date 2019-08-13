OSLO (CBS NEWS) — This Norwegian artist uses everyday items to pop balloons in a creative way. Watch him in action in the video above.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- POP! This artist uses everyday items to pop balloons in creative ways
- Nursing home workers accused of taunting 91-year-old woman with dementia in Snapchat video
- VIDEO: Baseball bat assault takes place during TV station’s live shot
- Person driving tractor shot dead by NC deputy after ramming patrol car, sheriff’s office says
- Oppressive heat today, strong storms tonight
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now