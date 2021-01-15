Post Malone teams up with charity to give away 10,000 pairs of Crocs to health care workers

Singer Post Malone has partnered with a charity to bring 10,000 pairs of Crocs to health care workers in hospitals around the United States.

The shoes will be donated to healthcare facilities that partner with Musicians On Call, a nonprofit that brings music to the bedsides of patients, according to a press release.

The shoes are limited edition Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II, which are sold out on the Crocs website.

The Crocs — the preferred shoe of many healthcare workers — will be given to frontline caregivers, housekeeping staff and other healthcare workers in various units, including COVID. “This gift was made in gratitude of and support for their tireless efforts in battling this pandemic,” the press release reads.

In the press release, Musicians On Call President and CEO Pete Griffin said the stress of the pandemic has been “unrelenting” on healthcare workers and the charity has been “doing what we can to continue bringing them the joy of live music.”

“We are so grateful to Post Malone and Crocs for joining us in providing even more relief when they need it the most through this generous donation,” he said. The Crocs will be donated to 70 hospitals nationwide, Griffin said.

Crocs has given away shoes to healthcare workers throughout the pandemic, announcing in March a goal of donating 10,000 pairs of shoes a day for as long as they could.

This is the company’s fifth collaboration with the Grammy-winning artist.