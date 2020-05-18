DETROIT (WTVO/AP) — A Michigan priest, Father Tim Pelc, was pictured on Easter weekend making quite the adjustment to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The priest used a squirt gun full of holy water to bless the food for churchgoers.
St. Ambrose Perish shared the images to their Facebook page.
Although the images were from April, one Twitter user discovered the sight and is garnering hundreds of thousands of “likes.”
Pelc told BuzzFeed News for an article over the weekend that he was a little concerned about how the Vatican might react when the photos of him squirting holy water began circulating widely on the internet. But, he said, “I haven’t heard anything yet.”
The idea was to find a way to continue a tradition of blessing Easter baskets despite the pandemic. One photo shows Pelc standing behind a car with its hatchback door up, shooting water at a basket of flowers.
The church and surrounding communities have taken the pandemic seriously, Pelc said. Parishioners have tied blue ribbons on trees at the church for each person who has died of COVID-19 in Michigan. That number is now approaching 5,000.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Fugitive ‘Chapo’ hitman allegedly murdered in suspected Sinaloa cartel double-cross
- Priest goes viral after picture shows him using squirt gun filled with holy water
- Officers monitor social distancing as Triangle lakes, parks see flood of people
- Tropical Storm Arthur still on track to brush NC coast; 5 inches of rain possible in areas
- Tourists at just-reopened Outer Banks enjoy a day before Tropical Storm Arthur
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now