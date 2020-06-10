Pringles and Wendy’s team up for new ‘Baconator’ crisps

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WNCN) – Pringles have released a brand new flavor and if you’re a fan of bacon cheeseburgers then you’re in luck.
The latest flavor creation? Wendy’s Baconator crisps.
According to Pringles, they have taken the flavors of the Baconator – which comes with a half-pound of beef, American cheese, six strips of Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayonnaise – and put them into their famous crispy potato chip.
The company calls the creation a “one-bite Baconator.”
According to the company, each Pringles can comes with a code for a free Wendy’s Baconator, Son of Baconator, or Breakfast Baconator with purchase when you order through the Wendy’s app – just in case you want to compare the flavor of the crisps to the real thing.
Pringles Baconator crisps will be available for a limited time beginning this month and should already be on store shelves nationwide, the company said.
