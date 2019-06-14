QUIZ: How Southern are you?

If you consider hush puppies, rabbit stew and boiled peanuts among some of your favorite foods, then bless your heart, you might just be sho’nuff Southern!

On Wednesday, the lifestyle website It’s a Southern Thing released a quiz to determine how Southern you are.

It looks at the number of famous Southern dishes you’ve eaten in a lifetime.

They captioned the post, “Y’all fess up, how many will you eat?”

The top scoring category is “Sho’nuff Southern,” and for all the Yankees out there – “sho’nuff” is a combination of “sure” and “enough”.

Our Susanna Black and Bill Young took the quiz for themselves on Friday.

Black, who is from Concord, North Carolina, has tried almost all of the items on the “It’s a Southern Thing” list, putting her in the highest possible category: “Sho’nuff Southern.”

Young, who was raised in Pittsburg but spend his college and post-grad years in Texas, Oklahoma, and Alabama has also had his fair share of Southern foods, putting him one category below Susanna Black as “Born and Breaded.”

The hosts went back and forth comparing their lists and discussing some of their favorites, along with discovering that a few of these dishes are known by different names depending where you’re from!

Do you enjoy classic Southern cuisine? Take the quiz and let us know how you score!

