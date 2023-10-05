RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s getting closer to the time of year where we can see trees full of red, orange and yellow leaves.
There are many places across the country to see beautiful fall foliage, including places here in North Carolina, such as Asheville, and even closer to home, Umstead State Park.
Make sure to plan your visit to one of these 20 locations for the best places to see fall colors according to Yelp before the end of October.
- Central Park Conservancy — New York, NY
- Acadia National Park — Bar Harbor, ME
- Shenandoah National Park — Luray, VA
- Mount Auburn Cemetery — Cambridge, MA
- Blue Ridge Parkway — Asheville, NC
- Great Smoky Mountains National Park — Gatlinburg, TN
- Snow-Line Orchard — Oak Glen, CA
- Bear Mountain State Park — Bear Mountain, NY
- Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park — Poughkeepsie, NY
- The Morton Arboretum — Lisle, IL
- Hoyt Arboretum — Portland, OR
- Brown County State Park — Nashville, IN
- The Flume Gorge — Lincoln, NH
- U.S. National Arboretum — Washington, D.C.
- Castlewood State Park — Ballwin, MO
- Blackwater Falls State Park — Davis, WV
- Skyline Drive — Front Royal, VA
- The Holden Arboretum — Kirtland, OH
- Gibbs Gardens — Ball Ground, GA
- William B Umstead State Park — Raleigh, NC