Raleigh woman plans to help others during pandemic with win from Publishers Clearing House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One Raleigh woman is celebrating tonight after getting a big surprise Friday morning.

The so-called “Prize Patrol” with cameras and roses and all delivered a big check to Cynthia Drew.

She won $20,000 and received the big check at her front door.

Drew says she’s been playing the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes for five years.

Drew says she’s won smaller prizes here and there but never anything like this.

She plans to use the money to help people hit by the pandemic.

“So many people have lost their jobs and are suffering right now,” Drew said. “If I can share a little joy with them, I will.”