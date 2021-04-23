Remember this? ‘Me at the Zoo’; first YouTube video posted 16 years ago today, watch it here

Can you believe it? Friday marks 16 years since the first video was posted to YouTube. It all started at the zoo.

The video was posted on April 23, 2005 by Jawed Karim.

In the 18-second clip, Karim stands in front of the camera, describing the elephants.

“Alright, so here we are in front of the elephants, and the cool thing about these guys is that, is that they have really, really, really long trunks, and that’s, that’s cool, and that’s pretty much all there is to say,” shared Karim.

The video has since been viewed more than 162 million times.

Karim, who is 41 years-old, is one of the co-founders of YouTube.