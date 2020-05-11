Restaurant defies order to close, welcomes about 500 brunch guests on Mother’s Day

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Mothers all across the country had to forgo tradition with meals at home and often away from their children due to the pandemic.
One breakfast restaurant in Castle Rock, Colorado, however, refused to keep its doors shut on the holiday, KDVR reports.
C&C Coffee and Kitchen had about 500 guests Sunday morning, as owners April and Jesse Arellano spent one day refusing to obey the state’s order for restaurant dining rooms to remain closed.
“The restaurant buzzed and that’s what I missed,” April Arellano told KDVR. “I got thanked from so many moms. I’m a mom too and just to be able to go out and sit down and not have to do the dishes.”
The owners said the decision was a financial one, but they also believe it’s unfair that people can “buy weed” and “do a lot of silly things,” but restaurants are told to stay closed.
“It looks like we might be crashing and burning going bankrupt and we’re done and you know what? We’ll just give one last hurrah to our customers to eat here,” Jesse Arellano said.
Few were wearing masks or practicing social distancing.
According to KDVR, signs on the door said:
ATTENTION!
OUR FREEDOM DOESN’T END WHERE YOUR FEAR BEGINS
IF YOU ARE SCARED STAY AT HOME!
IF YOU ARE AFRAID TO BE WITHIN 6FT OF ANOTHER PERSON
DO NOT ENTER THIS BUSINESS!
GOD BLESS AMERICA
LAND OF THE “FREE”
AND HOME OF THE BRAVE
