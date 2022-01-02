Road trip: Check out these highly-rated specialty museums in NC, many right down the road from you

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) – The Ashmolean Museum, founded in 1683 at the University of Oxford, stands as the first public museum in the world.

The gallery was started when its founder, Elias Ashmole, in 1677 donated his private collection to the university. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved, exotic animals.

By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since: to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from the world around them. Specialty museums are particularly focused, diving deep into highly specific subject matters, from seashells to ventriloquism.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest specialty museums in North Carolina on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to see what unique museums are in your own home state.

#25. Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)

– Address: 301 Goldsboro St S, Wilson, NC 27893-4905

#24. Mustang Owner’s Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Address: 4005 Dearborn Pl NW, Concord, NC 28027-4624

#23. Mint Museum Uptown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (467 reviews)

– Address: 500 S Tryon St Levine Center for the Arts, Charlotte, NC 28202-1811

#22. North Carolina Museum of History

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (901 reviews)

– Address: 5 E Edenton St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1011

#21. Hendrick Motorsports Complex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (450 reviews)

– Address: not available

#20. Levine Museum of the New South

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (563 reviews)

– Address: 200 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2508

#19. Rocky Mount Children’s Museum and Science Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Address: 270 Gay St, Rocky Mount, NC 27804-5442

#18. The Schiele Museum of Natural History

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)

– Address: 1500 E Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054-5133

#17. The Folk Art Center (Southern Highland Craft Guild)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,360 reviews)

– Address: Milepost 382 Blue Ridge Parkway Southern Highland Craft Guild, Asheville, NC 28815

#16. Bellamy Mansion

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (589 reviews)

– Address: 503 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28401-4634

#15. Whalehead in Historic Corolla

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (653 reviews)

– Address: 1100 Club Way, Corolla, NC 27927

#14. North Carolina Maritime Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (856 reviews)

– Address: 315 Front St, Beaufort, NC 28516-2124

#13. Museum of Life + Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (903 reviews)

– Address: 433 W Murray Ave, Durham, NC 27704-3101

#12. The Andy Griffith Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (983 reviews)

– Address: 218 Rockford St, Mount Airy, NC 27030-4662

#11. Discovery Place Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,467 reviews)

– Address: 301 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2138

#10. The Carolina Basketball Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (196 reviews)

– Address: 450 Skipper Bowles Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514-3433

#9. Asheville Pinball Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (872 reviews)

– Address: 1 Battle Sq Ste 1A, Asheville, NC 28801-2731

#8. NASCAR Hall of Fame

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,388 reviews)

– Address: 400 E Martin Luther King Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28202-2343

#7. Wheels Through Time Transportation Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,397 reviews)

– Address: not available

#6. Currituck Beach Lighthouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,158 reviews)

– Address: 1101 Corolla Village Road, Corolla, NC 27927

#5. Oconaluftee Indian Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (905 reviews)

– Address: 218 Drama Road, Cherokee, NC 28719

#4. Airborne and Special Operations Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,074 reviews)

– Address: 100 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville, NC 28301-4806

#3. Smoky Mountain Trains Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (483 reviews)

– Address: 100 Greenlee St, Bryson City, NC 28713-7993

#2. Museum of the Cherokee Indian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,483 reviews)

– Address: Highway 441 and Drama Road, Cherokee, NC 28719

#1. International Civil Rights Center & Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,502 reviews)

– Address: 134 S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2604

