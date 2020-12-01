Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer kicks off December on CBS 17

(WNCN) — It’s that time of the year again!
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” kicks off the holiday “kids season” tonight on CBS 17 starting at 8 p.m.
CBS continues its merry tradition as a destination for annual broadcasts of the beloved classics Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman, as well as encore presentations of the animated specials.
The TV special first debuted in 1964 and has been a holiday staple ever since.
