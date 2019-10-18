Samuel Adams Halloween beer now illegal in 15 states

(CNN) – Samuel Adams’ Halloween brew is scary good.

It’s so good in fact that it’s become illegal in 15 states because of its frighteningly high alcohol content.

The beer – which is called Utopias – is 28% alcohol by volume.

By comparison, a regular Samuel Adams lager has an alcohol content of just 5%.

According to Forbes, this is Samuel Adams’ 11th batch of the Utopias line – which they’ve been offering in limited releases since 2002.

The Halloween beer’s price tag is pretty scary too – Forbes reports that the suggested retail price is $210 per bottle.

