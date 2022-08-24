REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (WNCN) – Electronic Arts, better known as EA Sports, and Canadian hockey player Sarah Nurse made history on Wednesday as the sure-shot became the first woman to appear on the NHL’s video game franchise cover.

NHL 23 features Nurse, alongside Anaheim Ducks’ star Trevor Zegras, in an attempt to also inspire young women to join the sport of hockey.

“It is such a tremendous honor to be the first woman on the cover of the EA Sports’ NHL franchise,” Nurse said in a news release. “Hockey is really for everybody and I’m excited that ‘NHL 23’ is celebrating the diversity and inclusivity of the sport. I hope that the increased representation of women in such a prominent game will inspire young girls everywhere to know that there is a place for them in hockey.”

EA Sports said the decision to put Nurse on the cover is also to bring more light to the fight of giving women equal pay as men in sports.

Furthermore, EA Sports recently added the rosters of women’s International Ice Hockey Federation to previous installments of the game, and FIFA is adding women’s soccer clubs to its FIFA 23 release.