SC farm looking for volunteers to cuddle their rescued pigs

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WNCN) — So, who likes to cuddle pigs or would enjoy the idea of doing so?

If you’re game, one South Carolina farm is calling on you to cuddle up with their pigs that were recently rescued. There are about 100 rescued pigs that are preparing for life as adopted pets.

There is no catch! The farm just wants volunteers to give belly scratches to the pigs, cookies, sitting with them and even just talking to the pigs!

Click here to sign up!