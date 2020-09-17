SC officials seize $300K in counterfeit goods

RICHLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond on Tuesday announced the seizure of over $300,000 in counterfeit merchandise from a Richland business.

The seizure came after a six-month investigation into NewImageSC, led by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the SC Law Enforcement Division, and the Department of Homeland Security.

According to Hammond, NewImageSC’s operator, Quasheda Parker, sold shoes, clothing, sunglasses, jewelry, perfumes and colognes, watches, hats, and face masks falsely branded as Louis Vuitton, PINK, Versace, Chanel, Burberry, Gucci, Fendi, Cartier, Nike, Champion, NFL, NBA, and NCAA.

The business originated on Facebook, “but eventually grew to include sales at a storefront” in Columbia.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the store and Parker’s residence, and discovered $316,315 worth of counterfeit merchandise.

Hammond said that annually, some $225 billion in damage to the nation’s economy is attributable to “counterfeit merchandise, largely from China.”