School bus evacuated after one student has on too much Axe body spray

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- A school bus full of students had to be evacuated in Manatee County thanks to one student’s excessive amount of Axe body spray.

The smell was so overpowering that the school bus carrying students from Buffalo Creek middle school had to be evacuated.

Manatee County EMS came to check out the students but none of the students needed to be transported to the hospital.

Another bus came to the scene to transport the students home.

