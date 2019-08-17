Seeing double: School has 8 sets of twins in kindergarten

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNCN) — Kindergarten teachers at one Louisville, Ky. school will probably have a hard time telling a few of their students apart this school year — thanks in part to eight sets of twins.

That’s right, the unusually high number of twins started kindergarten at Field Elementary School this week, according to CBS affiliate WLKY.

Twin sisters Evelyn and Magnolia Eldridge are one of the eight sets. They’re used to people getting them mixed up and they said sometimes, they trick people on purpose.

“They, like, call her Nola (Magnolia) and me Ev (Evelyn),” Magnolia said. “But really, my name’s Nola and her name is Ev,” the twins told WLKY. “My hair’s longer and her hair’s short,” Magnolia added.

Kindergarten teachers who spoke with WLKY said that they believe this is a new record for the school.

Most of the twins are not in the same classroom.

