September 6 is National Read a Book Day

Feel free to take a break from screens today — and pick up a novel, because it’s National Read a Book Day!

The day is observed each year on September 6.

Reading can reduce stress, and improve your memory and concentration.

So to celebrate, pull out your favorite book off the shelf and curl up with it — or find a classic to read with your kids.

If you’re in the mood for something new, visit your local library or bookstore.

The point of this special day is to remember how nice it can be to get away from all the technology that surrounds us and read a book!

