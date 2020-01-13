Serena wins first title since becoming mom, donates prize money to Australia relief

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (CNN Newsource) — Tennis star Serena Williams has won her first title in the sport since becoming a mom, and immediately donated her $43,000 prize money to Australian bushfire relief.

The 38-year-old, who gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia in Sept. 2017, lifted the trophy at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, after defeating fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4.

Williams, who has now incredibly won titles across four decades after claiming her first in 1999, flung back her head in delight and relief after Pegula hit the ball wide on match point.

Williams now will prepare for the Australian Open, a tournament she has won seven times, which begins on 20 January.

