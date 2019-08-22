Server takes lunch break to eat with 91-year-old WWII veteran who was eating alone

PITTSBURGH (WNCN/KDKA) — A restaurant server’s random act of kindness on his lunch break is going viral.

Thousands of people have reacted to Eat ‘N Park server Dylan Tetil using his lunch break to talk with a 91-year-old World War II veteran who had been dining alone. The restaurant is located in the Pittsburgh area.

“He was very interesting, very kind, very respectful,” Tetil said to CBS affiliate KDKA. “Just one of the nicest people I’ve met in here really.”

A patron in a nearby booth snapped pictures of Dylan and his 91-year-old customer. Tetil kneeled down to take his order because the gentleman has hearing troubles.

“Eventually, the man apologized for talking so much. ‘I’m alone now,'” he said, ‘and I don’t often have someone to talk to.’ Dylan smiled and said he enjoyed listening,” the picture-taking patron wrote in a Facebook post.

The elderly gentleman was seated in the booth directly across from my family as we ate dinner Saturday night at Eat'n… Posted by Lisa Meilander on Saturday, August 17, 2019

“I listened to some of his stories,” Tetil recalled to KDKA. “He was talking about the war, some of the injuries he had, the places he’s been, his family. Tears were just running down his face. You can just tell this man hasn’t had a true, caring person to talk to in a long time.”

With nearly 260,000 likes on Facebook and over 76,000 shares, people are talking about Dylan’s act of kindness.

Hopefully, Tetil’s kindness can inspire others to do the same.

“That’s how I think the world should operate and the world would be a better place,” Dylan said.

