‘Sesame Street’ launches a podcast to help educate kids

NEW YORK (AP) — What has more letters than the alphabet?
That’s easy: The post office.
That joke, sponsored by the letter A, is a highlight of the first original podcast from “Sesame Street,” featuring music, interactive games, and Muppets galore.
“The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends” is an offering on Audible that gives some screen-free educational entertainment to kids who may be having spotty school lessons during the coronavirus pandemic.
The podcast is led by 6-year-old, exuberant Foley, “the sound-maker monster.”
The podcast kicked off last week and there are 15 episodes, released Tuesdays and Thursdays.
