Several stores plan to close for Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and while many stores will boast big sales that start on the holiday, some retailers will stay closed.
According to a survey from BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of those polled believe stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families on the holiday. The survey said 14% of respondents planned to shop on Thanksgiving while another 14% said stores should be open but didn’t plan to shop.
So far, the website has confirmed nearly three dozen stores that will close for Thanksgiving:
- Army and Airforce Exchange Service
- A.C. Moore – (some stores open for Black Friday at 5 a.m.)
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Ann Taylor
- BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Barnes and Noble – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Bob’s Discount Furniture (open for Black Friday at 9 a.m.)
- Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Fleet Farm – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Half-Price Books
- Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- JO-ANN – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Menards
- Neiman Marcus – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Pier 1 (open for Black Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.)
- Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Petsmart
- REI (closed on Black Friday)
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Staples – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Stein Mart
- The Container Store
- T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- True Value
BestBlackFriday.com also projects there will be a few more stores added to the list before the holiday.
