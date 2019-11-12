Several stores plan to close for Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and while many stores will boast big sales that start on the holiday, some retailers will stay closed.

According to a survey from BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of those polled believe stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families on the holiday. The survey said 14% of respondents planned to shop on Thanksgiving while another 14% said stores should be open but didn’t plan to shop.

So far, the website has confirmed nearly three dozen stores that will close for Thanksgiving:

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

A.C. Moore – (some stores open for Black Friday at 5 a.m.)

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Ann Taylor

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Barnes and Noble – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Bob’s Discount Furniture (open for Black Friday at 9 a.m.)

Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Crate & Barrel – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Fleet Farm – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Half-Price Books

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

JO-ANN – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Menards

Neiman Marcus – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Nordstrom

Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Pier 1 (open for Black Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petsmart

REI (closed on Black Friday)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Staples – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Stein Mart

The Container Store

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

BestBlackFriday.com also projects there will be a few more stores added to the list before the holiday.

