Shocking photo shows prisoners huddled up, hands tied while cells are searched amid virus pandemic

In this photo released by the El Salvador Presidential Press Office, inmates are lined up during a security operation under the watch of police at the Izalco prison in San Salvador, El Salvador, April 25.

Authorities crammed the face mask-wearing prisoners together tightly in a prison yard while searching their cells.

In this photo released by the El Salvador Presidential Press Office, inmates are lined up during a security operation under the watch of police at the Izalco prison in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Authorities crammed the face mask-wearing prisoners together tightly in a prison yard while searching their cells. President Nayib Bukele ordered the crackdown after more than 20 people were murdered in the country and intelligence suggested the orders came from imprisoned gang leaders. (El Salvador Presidential Press Office via AP)

President Nayib Bukele ordered the crackdown after more than 20 people were murdered in the country and intelligence suggested the orders came from imprisoned gang leaders. 

