Single mother gets new home from Habitat for Humanity, just in time for Christmas

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Home for the holidays has a whole new meaning for a Virginia single mother.

Lekisha Wilson, a Walgreens employee, is now a proud homeowner in Chesapeake, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

“This whole house is a neighborhood coming together. There are 36 sponsors to this project and 85 percent of the labor is done by volunteers who do not know Lekisha. But they come out here because we believe it having affordable housing and helping our neighbors.” said Frank Hruska, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads.

Habitat for Humanity usually builds six houses each year, but like everything else, the coronavirus pandemic got in the way.

Due to social distancing restrictions, they had to cut the number of volunteers at the job site.

So, only two homes were completed this year.

This project was a massive undertaking as the organization’s first home in the South Norfolk Historic District.

The pandemic delayed this home by a month, so instead of a home for Thanksgiving, it’s a home for Christmas.

But all good things come to those who wait — like Wilson and her daughter, Kayla.

“I believed strongly in my heart that I would be selected for a Habitat SHR home,” said Wilson. “My motivation was to remove my daughter out of the very same situation I experienced as a young girl.”