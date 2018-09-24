Sinkhole opens underneath fire truck responding to water main break KDVR/CNN A sinkhole opened up under the massive fire truck (KDVR/CNN) [ + - ] Video

DENVER (KDVR/CNN) - Denver fire crews were just doing their jobs — responding to a typical call of a water main break, when things took a turn.

A sinkhole swallowed up part of their million-dollar fire truck.

It happened Sunday morning in a quiet neighborhood.

"So he stopped to see what was going on, set the air brakes and everything and that's when the back end sunk," said Bob Kmak with the Denver Fire Department.

The shift commander estimates the fire truck weighs 90-to-100,000 pounds.

Thankfully, a crane was able to pull it out just a few hours later.

No one was hurt.