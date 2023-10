RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Calling all drink lovers! The Sip and Stroll program is coming to the North Hills Park District this week.

With cooler temperatures, it’s the perfect time to grab your friends, sip on a drink and wander around the Park District.

Participating restaurants include:

Chuy’s Restaurant

Vita Vite

STIR Raleigh

Rose Water Kitchen

Giorgio Pizza Bar

Las Ramblas

CowBar Burger

You can sip and stroll from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.