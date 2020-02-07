Siri disagrees with CBS 17 meteorologist

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Siri seems to think she knows more than CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein.

At the end of Wednesday’s 6 p.m. newscast, Hohenstein was outlining the severe weather forecasted for central North Carolina on Thursday.

“Late in the afternoon and Thursday night, our severe weather risk has gone up please stay weather aware tomorrow,” Hohenstein said as the CBS 17 team was signing off.

Something in Hohenstein’s final message caught Siri’s attention.

“No. There’s no severe weather in the forecast tomorrow,” Siri said.

Siri’s prediction was incorrect. Central North Carolina was pounded with storms Thursday afternoon and early in the evening. Heavy rain, winds, and even some hail caused trees to come down and roads to flood, among other damage in the area.

