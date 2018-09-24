Six Flags is giving prizes to people who dare to stay in a coffin for 30 hours straight

Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved

ST. LOUIS (KRON) - If you like small spaces and being in the dark, Six Flags St. Louis has got a challenge for you.

The theme park is hosting a Fright Fest 30-Hour Coffin Challenge on Oct. 13.

The challenge starts at 1 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. the next day.

What does that entail exactly?

Well, Six Flags St. Louis will provide six lucky participants the following:

2' x 7' 'slightly used' coffins

Meals, snacks, drinks

One six-minute bathroom break every hour

Phone charging stations

Random visits by 'Fright Fest Freaks'

Anyone who exits the 2' x 7' box for any other reason will be disqualified.

You are allowed to bring your own pillow and sleeping bag or blankets, though, so you can do your best to stay comfortable during your time inside.

We'd also like to repeat that there will be phone charging stations inside the coffin, so you can Instagram and Snapchat the heck out of that coffin.

Those who survive the challenge will be entered into a drawing for a $300 prize.

They'll also receive two 2019 Gold Season passes, a Fright Fest prize package, two VIP Haunted House passes, and a ticket for two to ride the "Freak Train" for Freak Unleashed.

The winner can also take the coffin home to keep.

If there's more than one person remaining after 30 hours, officials say there will be a random drawing for the $300.

All remaining coffin dwellers will receive the Season Passes and Fright Fest package.

Participants must be at least 18 years old.

If you think you can spend 30 hours in a coffin, you must submit your registration form before midnight Oct. 3.