Six-year-old uses lemonade stand money to take mom on date

DENVER, CO (CNN Newsource/WNCN) — A young boy recently opened a lemonade stand after his father died of cancer.

The six-year-old then used that money to do something really special for his mother — take her on a date.

Lots of kids have lemonade stands this time of the year but Brady Campbell’s may be the sweetest. Brady’s father Brandon passed away a few weeks ago after a battle with stage four colon cancer.

“He was funny, nice, kind, and smart,” Brady said about his father.

Brady says he and his dad came up with the idea for a lemonade stand.

“To take my mom on a date. Because I didn’t have enough money and I wanted to pay. So I did it,” Brady said.

His neighbors and friends came by and the stand eventually caught the attention of a Denver police officer once he heard Brady’s story.

“Brady is a very sweet soul. He’s always looking out for everybody else and I think he really learned that from his dad,” mom Amanda Campbell said.

The police officer put out a radio call to other first responders. Fire trucks and police cars started rolling up.

With so much success, Brady must have some secret ingredient.

When asked about it, Brady said “It’s secret, I’m not telling you.”

Brady ended up raising $240 that day.

“It really lifted our spirits and made Brady so happy,” his mom said.

A neighbor has set up a GoFundMe virtual lemonade stand to raise even more money for Brady, his mom and cancer research. The GoFundMe has raised over $10,000 with a $25,000 goal.

This they say is the ultimate “life gives you lemons” story and Brady is making the most of it.

“It’s pretty special and I know Brandon would be very, very proud.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now