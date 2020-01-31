South Carolina animal sanctuary seeking piggy cuddlers

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (CNN Newsource) – If you want to cuddle some cute piggys, just head to South Carolina.

A sanctuary there is calling for volunteers and people from all over the world are calling to help,

Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary is home to cows, horses, donkeys, ducks, and sheep. But it’s the sea of pigs that is gaining national attention.

Their lives didn’t start out so glamorous, they were rescued after being found neglected and malnourished.

“We thought maybe we can help and save at least 30 or 40,” said Josh Carpenter Costner with Cotton Branch Farm.

But it became much, much more.

“We brought 225 the remaining pigs here in December of 2018,” said Costner.

Since then, the farm has adopted out 75 of the pigs, but another 100 are in need of a permanent home.

It didn’t take long for the farm to realize they needed a little TLC.

“A lot of the pigs since they were in such large numbers where they came from, they were not socialized and so we were trying to think of a way because the more time we spent with them the more social they would become,” said Costner.

That’s where the need for piggy cuddlers come in.

The farm took to social media to ask for volunteers willing to come and cuddle. It says the response has been nothing short of amazing.

“We’ve been getting emails and phone calls from people in Canada, Germany, U.K., people all around the U.S., our phones, emails and social media messages have just been blowing up,” said Costner.

The farm will remain home to about 50 pigs, many of which are deemed seniors or have special needs, like Teddy. Teddy uses his wheelchair to get around the farm, throwing a fit every time he has to go inside.

But he’ll be here, until every one of his brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles gets adopted.

The 500 rescued pigs came from a hoarding situation in Kentucky. Cotton Branch says they would have been euthanized if it weren’t for the quick action by rescue groups.