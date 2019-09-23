Spam introduces limited-edition pumpkin spice flavor

Just how far are you willing to go to embrace the fall season?

Pumpkin-spice flavored foods and drinks have become a craze that grows each year when fall rolls around. The bar was raised again as Spam is the latest food to get the seasonal twist.

Hormel Foods said the limited-edition flavor includes hints of cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg. Recipe suggestions include a Spam pumpkin spice, apple, and grilled cheese with caramelized onions.

Another option is dicing up cubes of pumpkin spice Spam on a toasted Belgian waffle with whipped cream, maple syrup, and nutmeg.

The newest Spam flavor is only sold online on Spam and Walmart’s websites.

