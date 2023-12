RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Trying to decide whether to get an afternoon pick-me-up from Starbucks? Maybe this will help the decision.

Starting Thursday, Starbucks is selling drinks for half-price every Thursday between noon and 6 p.m. for the rest of the year.

Customers had the opportunity to buy drinks for 50 percent off on Nov. 30, but now the popular coffee chain is extending that deal.

Starbucks rewards members only have to scan the “Festive ThursYays” coupon in the Starbucks app at checkout.