RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Are you in need of a little caffeine boost heading into the end of the year? Starbucks is hosting pop-up parties with free drinks that may be the answer.
From Dec. 27 to 31, Starbucks stores in central North Carolina and nationwide will be giving away free tall hot or iced espresso beverages. Those drinks include peppermint mochas, macchiatos, lattes, and more.
These pop-up parties will be held daily from 1 to 2 p.m. Click here to check on locations for the coffee giveaways.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Starbucks to give away free drinks daily until end of 2019
- Mother arrested after son found inside running washing machine, court docs say
- 3 teens killed in Christmas night crash in Alabama
- New Baby Boxes installed at Indiana fire stations
- Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend at her birthday party on Christmas Eve
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now