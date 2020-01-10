Steve Irwin cartoon welcoming animals from Australian fires touches many

This heartwarming cartoon showing Steve Irwin welcoming the animals killed in the Australian bushfires has touched the hearts of many on social media.

The cartoon, posted on Facebook as well as Instagram, was made by 22-year-old artist Sharnia-Mae Sturm, also known as Sketchy Koala.

Sturm posted the cartoon quickly after the news of the fires breaking had been released.

“This little tribute drawing goes to all the innocent animals caught in the blazes across my home country, it breaks my heart to see it’s still going on but there’s only so much that can be done to keep it from spreading,” Sturm said.

In the comic, Steve Irwin greets the animals with his famous saying, “Crikey!”, followed by “Don’t worry little guys! I’ll take care of you!”

The Australian fires have killed more than one billion animals and has left many people dead.

Celebrities, public officials and even American fire personnel have issued their support in the form of words, service and money as the country continues to battle the fires and the damage it has left.

The post has been shared more than 30,000 times.

