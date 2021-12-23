Still looking for a gift for your kid? NC’s most popular for 2021 may not be the way to go

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With little time remaining before Christmas, stores will be busier than ever with last-minute shoppers still trying to find the perfect gift or those trying to check everyone off their list.

But if you’re looking to give your child the most popular gift in North Carolina for Christmas, it may be out of your budget.

According to iHeart.com, North Carolina’s most popular gift in 2021 is the PlayStation5.

The game consoles at a variety of stores, including Best Buy, Target and Walmart, are going for around $500.

And if you think you’re outsmarting the system by opting for a console without a disc drive and going solely to streaming and downloading, it’ll still cost you and your wallet $400.

iHeart also said the Play Station 5 is the most popular gift in the country since its debut in 2020, selling more than 10 million consoles.

Additionally, North Carolina is one of 15 states that have searched online for the gaming system the most more than other gift this holiday season. You can read the full report here.