Stouffer’s unveils ‘Mac on Tap’ machine

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — Attention mac and cheese lovers — this one’s for you!
Stouffer’s has created the first-ever “Mac on Tap” dispenser. It delivers “the creamy, cheesy goodness of Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese” straight from the tap.
Now, Stouffer’s is asking fans when they would like to see the “Mac on Tap” come to life. Consumers are encouraged to tweet @stouffers with their ideas for a home for the tap.
Stouffer’s considers its mac and cheese as one of its beloved classic recipes.
