Stranger returns lost wallet and adds extra cash Video

BRANDON, S.D. (AP/WNCN) - A South Dakota man has his lost wallet back with some extra cash thanks to a stranger.

Hunter Shamatt of Brandon thought he'd never seen his wallet again when he lost it on a flight to Las Vegas for his sister's wedding. Inside was $60 cash and a check for about $400.

Shamatt tells KSFY-TV he received a package a few days later along with the wallet and a letter.

"Found this on a Frontier flight from Omaha to Denver - row 12, seat F wedged between seat and wall. Through you might want it back," the stranger's note said.

"I rounded your cash up to an even $100 so you could celebrate having your wallet back. Have fun!!” the stranger added to the note.

The stranger only signed the letter with initials.

Shamatt was able to thank the man after tracking down his return address in Omaha.