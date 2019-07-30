Study: 30% of millennials​ can’t ‘afford’ love

An old Beatles song said “can’t buy me love”, and that’s become a modern day dilemma for many millennials.

According to a new survey by the dating site “Match”, 30 percent of millennials feel their financial situation is holding them back from pursuing a relationship.

Basically, dating is just too expensive.

That’s partly because many of them are fighting an uphill battle financially — dealing with student debt and rising living costs.

But in addition to that, some experts say that court rituals have changed. First dates have also became more elaborate and potentially expensive.

