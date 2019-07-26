Study: Bacteria found in apples may be good for you

(CNN Newsource) — Guess what? Apples are covered in about 100 million bacteria.

However, a new study suggests that many of them are healthy for you.

The research, conducted by Graz University of Technology, found apples are among the most consumer fruits worldwide.

During the study, scientists compared store-bought conventional apples with fresh-picked ones.

Overall, both organic and conventional apples had a similar number of bacteria.

Most of the germs hide in the seeds.

