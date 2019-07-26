Study: Bacteria found in apples may be good for you

Check This Out

by: , CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — Guess what? Apples are covered in about 100 million bacteria.

However, a new study suggests that many of them are healthy for you.

The research, conducted by Graz University of Technology, found apples are among the most consumer fruits worldwide.

During the study, scientists compared store-bought conventional apples with fresh-picked ones.

Overall, both organic and conventional apples had a similar number of bacteria.

Most of the germs hide in the seeds.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss