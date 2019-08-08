STUDY: Raleigh-Durham International Airport ranks as 39th best airport

CNN (8/8/2019) — Before you head out of town on your next flight, take a look at a new study from The Points Guy on the best and worst airports in the U.S.

They looked at the 50 busiest airports in the United States, ranking them from top to bottom on things like commute times, food options, and flight cancellations.

Here is the top five:

SAN: San Diego International Airport

PHX: Phoenix Skyharbor International Airport

PDX: Portland (OR) International Airport

ATL: Hartsfiled-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

SMF: Sacramento International Airport

Scott Mayerowitz is the Executive Editorial Director with The Points Guy “We look at a number of factors, one of them is just on-time arrivals and delays. Some of that has to do with airport configuration, number of runways and the typical weather.” says Mayerowitz.

