RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You’ve heard of a footlong sub, but what about a footlong chocolate chip cookie? Grab an extra large glass of milk to go with this news.

Subway announced footlong cookies will be available nationwide in January.

Footlong cookies will be available for free with a purchase of any footlong sub on National Cookie Day, which is Dec. 4 at the following locations:

Chicago: 604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D, Chicago, IL 60605

Dallas: 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202

Miami: 2795 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140

New York City: 545 8 Ave., New York, NY 10018

If you’re not visiting any of the above locations on National Cookie Day, you’ll have to wait until the first of next year when the cookies come out nationwide.

Subway will soon be the exclusive home of the footlong cookie after a limited run of the sweet treat for National Cookie Day in 2022. The limited-time special was first tested at a pop-up Cookieway in Miami where cookie lovers satisfied their sweet tooth and the cookies sold out in less than two hours. Since then, Subway’s team has been creating an even better experience for cookie buyers.

“The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu,” said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at Subway. “At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm – right out of the oven. It’s the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite.”