Surprise proposal at Jonas Brothers concert steals the show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a Jonas Brothers fan and attended a Wednesday night concert at PNC Arena you probably were fixated on the charming boy band.

Until this.

The Jonas Brothers summoned Brittney Overstreet from the crowd during their concert, interrupting the show, but it turns out it was well worth it, albeit Overstreet’s sure confusion. Was she getting some sort of special token from The Jonas Brothers? Well, sort of.

Overstreet’s boyfriend Dylan Goyer had been with her the entire show, but suddenly disappeared.

Goyer then appeared from backstage as his girlfriend stood in front of thousands of screaming fans.

“I see you met my friends,” Goyer said.

Soon after, Goyer turned this moment into an epic one, creating a viral proposal that even The Jonas Brothers will remember for a long time.

And if you were wondering, Overstreet said yes.

The Jonas Brothers were back on tour together for the first time in a decade.

