Survey: Americans are spending 8 hours per day bingeing TV, movies on streaming services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Americans are doing a lot of bingeing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a new OnePoll survey, U.S. households are streaming an average of eight hours of programming per day now.

More than half of respondents said they prefer to re-watch a show instead of starting a new one.

The average American has access to four different streaming services, although 42-percent admitted they’ve shared or “borrowed” access to a streaming service.

