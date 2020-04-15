Survey: Americans are spending 8 hours per day bingeing TV, movies on streaming services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Americans are doing a lot of bingeing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a new OnePoll survey, U.S. households are streaming an average of eight hours of programming per day now.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
More than half of respondents said they prefer to re-watch a show instead of starting a new one.
The average American has access to four different streaming services, although 42-percent admitted they’ve shared or “borrowed” access to a streaming service.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Some sports, camps will be phased back in as North Carolina starts reopening
- Wegmans launches new scan app to cut down time spent in the store
- Stock you pantry with the essentials
- Local malls preparing for phase one, acknowledge some retailers may not re-open
- Thursday, May 7th : Stock you pantry with the essentials
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now