Survey on modernizing Santa shows some want Santa to be gender-neutral, have tattoos

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A survey conducted by GraphicSprings asked people across the United States and United Kingdom what they’d like to do to modernize Santa Claus.

“We all imagine Santa as the bearded old man in his iconic white and red suit, black belt, matching boots and reindeer-drawn sleigh. But what if Father Christmas was rebranded for today?” the company asked.

Respondents ranged from 18-65+ and results were gathered using Google surveys in October and November of 2018. Suggestions on how to change Mr. Claus were gathered from an open survey of 400 people and then some of those suggestions were then voted on by 4,000 more people, according to GraphicSprings.

Some of the more popular suggestions on ways to change Santa Claus included giving him an iPhone, tattoos, skinny jeans and a flying car. Twenty-three percent of respondents thought Santa should use Amazon Prime and wear sneakers.

When asked if they could “rebrand” Santa for modern society, around 11% of people said Santa Claus should be a female and 17% said they think Santa should be gender-neutral.

